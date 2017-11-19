POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Missing Submarine: Satellite calls could be from crew
01:24
World
Missing Submarine: Satellite calls could be from crew
The Argentinian navy has detected short satellite calls which it believes could be coming from its submarine, the San Juan. It's been missing since Wednesday with 44 crew members on board. Officials say the calls lasted between four and 36 seconds, and could be a sign those inside are trying to re-establish contact. Ben Tornquist reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
