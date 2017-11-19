POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Coup: Mugabe fired by party but does not resign
Zimbabwe Coup: Mugabe fired by party but does not resign
President Robert Mugabe has refused to bow down to pressure to resign. The military, his own party, and protesters around the country are calling on him to step down. In his speech to the nation, Mugabe acknowledged there were several 'understandable' issues, but called for a return to normality. The ruling ZANU PF party earlier fired him as leader and says it will bring impeachment proceedings. Arabella Munro reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
