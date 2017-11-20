POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chile Election: Results force run-off in December
In Chile, the conservative candidate Sebastian Pinera has won the first round of the presidential election but still faces a run-off. He's secured nearly 37 percent of the vote, falling short of the 50 percent needed to win outright. In the second and final round, he'll face a leftist candidate, the former TV journalist Alejandro Guillier. Sally Ayhan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
