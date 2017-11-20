World Share

Money Talks: Zimbabwe’s economy struggles to recover from 1998 collapse

When you have to carry sacks of money to buy a loaf of bread and when you and everyone you know is out of work, it is probably safe to assume it would not be too long before there is a change in your country's ruling order. Still the political crisis in Zimbabwe that quickly led to military intervention has taken many by surprise. Many now see the end of President Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign. Mmalegabe Motsepe looks at the economic turmoil that led to his downfall. Interview with Derek Matyszak, Senior Research Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies.