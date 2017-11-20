World Share

Money Talks: Venezuela restructuring its debts

Russia has signed a deal to restructure $3B of Venezuela's debts. It gives Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a much needed lifeline but amounts to just a fraction of the country's debts. For more on this TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.