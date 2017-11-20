World Share

Money Talks: Airbus and Boeing show off at Dubai airshow

Dubai has become a stage for the battle of the plane makers. The world's two biggest manufacturers are looking to break records at this year's airshow after what has been a difficult couple of years for the industry. So far European giant Airbus has been lagging behind its US rival Boeing in terms of orders. Analysis from aviation entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli.