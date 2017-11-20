POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey and Qatar hold talks on blockade
01:39
World
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Qatar's isolation by four of its Gulf Arab neighbours with the country's Emir Tamim Al Thani. It is Erdogan's second visit to Doha since the crisis began five months ago. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have all cut ties with the emirate accusing it of funding terrorism and fostering ties with their rival Iran. Qatar denies the accusation. The Emir says the blockade has had minimal economic impact on the country. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more from Doha. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
