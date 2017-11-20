World Share

Money Talks: Zimbabwe economy, Venezuela debts, Qatar Turkey ties

When you have to carry sacks of money to buy a loaf of bread and when you and everyone you know is out of work, it is probably safe to assume it would not be too long before there is a change in your country's ruling order. Still the political crisis in Zimbabwe that quickly led to military intervention has taken many by surprise. Many now see the end of President Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign. Mmalegabe Motsepe looks at the economic turmoil that led to his downfall. Interview with Derek Matyszak, Senior Research Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies. Russia has signed a deal to restructure $3B of Venezuela's debts. It gives Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a much needed lifeline but amounts to just a fraction of the country's debts. For more on this TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Dubai has become a stage for the battle of the plane makers. The world's two biggest manufacturers are looking to break records at this year's airshow after what has been a difficult couple of years for the industry. So far European giant Airbus has been lagging behind its US rival Boeing in terms of orders. Analysis from aviation entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Qatar's isolation by four of its Gulf Arab neighbours with the country's Emir Tamim Al Thani. It is Erdogan's second visit to Doha since the crisis began five months ago. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have all cut ties with the emirate accusing it of funding terrorism and fostering ties with their rival Iran. Qatar denies the accusation. The Emir says the blockade has had minimal economic impact on the country. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Doha. Milan has stunning architecture, fabulous food and then there is the fashion. But if you are just starting out in the industry, competing against some of the best known fashion labels in the world can be daunting and even more so if you are not from Italy. Christine Pirovolakis went to the city to meet a young Turkish fashion designer who is already making an impact.