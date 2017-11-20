World Share

Money Talks: Rare Da Vinci painting sold for record $450M

From just $130 six decades ago to almost half a million dollars today. The painting by Leonardo Da Vinci has stolen headlines and made art history. Laila Humairah reports the art market is more than thriving, with multi million dollar masterpieces easily finding a home. For more on this Ben Kumar from Seven Investment Management joins us from London.