Money Talks: French unions protest government’s labour reforms

07:21
Three of France's biggest trade unions have led nationwide protests against the government's labour reforms which make it easier to hire and fire workers. Turnout was much lower on Thursday than at previous protests in September and October - now that Macron has signed the reforms into law. The unions can't agree whether to continue their opposition. Elena Casas and Craig Copetas report from Paris.
November 20, 2017
