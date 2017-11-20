World Share

Money Talks: Global climate change summit comes to an end

The COP23 climate change summit has ended with a concerted effort to reduce the use of coal. More than fifteen countries, led by the UK and Canada, have joined to form the 'Powering Past Coal Alliance.' According to the group, 800-thousand people die each year from pollution generated by burning coal. The fossil fuel helped power the industrial revolution. But it's the most polluting form of energy around. The International Energy Agency predicts coal's share of the world's energy consumption will fall from 27 percent in 2015, to 22 percent in 2040. To discuss this further Jesse Young, Senior Advisor on Climate and Energy Oxfam America joins us from Bonn in Germany.