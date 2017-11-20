World Share

Money Talks: Humanist Finance Summit

Investors, lenders and entrepreneurs are meeting in Istanbul to promote a relatively new concept: humanist financing. Essentially it is banking but along Islamic principles that prohibit the payment or acceptance of interest. Francis Collings has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world