What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Lloyd Msipra discusses Leader Mugabe's case

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has summoned its MPs to discuss the future of its leader, President Robert Mugabe, after a deadline for his resignation came and went on Monday. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world