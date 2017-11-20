POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany Political Deadlock: President steps in after coalition talks fail
02:25
World
Germany could be heading for new elections after coalition talks collapsed. It's pushed the country into its worst political crisis in 70 years. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who won her fourth term, says she'd rather have snap elections than lead a minority government. And as Sarah Morice reports, Merkel is now fighting to save her career. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
