Qatar World Cup: Gulf state building for 2022 despite criticism

Tuesday is the five-year mark before the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Organisers have set the goal of finishing construction for all new facilities by 2020. Beyond the Game correspondent Semra Hunter is in Doha and explains that despite appearances, there are a number of growing issues. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world