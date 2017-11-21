World Share

Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Army says ousted Vice President to return

Zimbabwe's military says Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Vice President sacked by Robert Mugabe, is returning to the country. He's expected to hold talks with President Mugabe who will be the subject of an impeachment motion in parliament in the coming hours. Caitlin McGee reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world