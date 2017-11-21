World Share

Missing Submarine: Argentina confirms vessel sent distress signals

The Argentinian Navy says its missing submarine had reported an electrical malfunction before it disappeared. The sub has been missing since last week with 44 crew members on board and there are concerns they're running out of oxygen. Alican Ayanlar reports.