November 21, 2017
01:30
01:30
More Videos
Missing Submarine: Argentina confirms vessel sent distress signals
The Argentinian Navy says its missing submarine had reported an electrical malfunction before it disappeared. The sub has been missing since last week with 44 crew members on board and there are concerns they're running out of oxygen. Alican Ayanlar reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos