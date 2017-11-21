POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Justice League: DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers
Marvel Entertainment is the most envied company in Hollywood at the moment, thanks to its comic book adaptations making it big at the box office. But it looks like rivals, DC Entertainment, might finally have found a way to challenge the opposition's game with a superhero ensemble featuring its flagship characters. Here's the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
