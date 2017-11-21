World Share

Justice League: DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers

Marvel Entertainment is the most envied company in Hollywood at the moment, thanks to its comic book adaptations making it big at the box office. But it looks like rivals, DC Entertainment, might finally have found a way to challenge the opposition's game with a superhero ensemble featuring its flagship characters.