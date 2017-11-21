POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya political crisis, UK spying program and Chile election
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election is confirmed after a major supreme court victory. But the political crisis worsens, as many in the opposition refuse to recognize the justices’ decision. Meanwhile, is mass surveillance violating the human rights of the British? A European court is set to decide. And Chile's conservatives face off against the country's Socialists in round two of a presidential vote. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
