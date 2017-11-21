POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chile election
08:35
World
Chile election
South America could see another one of its governments shift to the right, as opinion polls show that Chileans favour a conservative as their next president. A run-off vote will pit billionaire Sebastian Pinera against his socialist opponent, senator Alejandro Guillier. At stake is Chile's labour and education reforms. Pinera has vowed to scale them back, while Guillier has rallied to increase spending on social programmes. If Pinera wins, Chile will join Argentina, Brazil and Peru as a South American nation that turned away from leftist leaders. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?