World Share

Chile election

South America could see another one of its governments shift to the right, as opinion polls show that Chileans favour a conservative as their next president. A run-off vote will pit billionaire Sebastian Pinera against his socialist opponent, senator Alejandro Guillier. At stake is Chile's labour and education reforms. Pinera has vowed to scale them back, while Guillier has rallied to increase spending on social programmes. If Pinera wins, Chile will join Argentina, Brazil and Peru as a South American nation that turned away from leftist leaders. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world