World Share

Money Talks: German coalition talks fail to form a government

It is the first time since World War II that Germany has not been able to form a government. After weeks of negotiations, coalition talks have collapsed and that is leaving Chancellor Angela Merkel with few options but it seems investors are shrugging off the political turmoil. Christine Pirovolakis reports while Ira Spitzer joins us from Berlin. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world