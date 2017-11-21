POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: Mugabe resigns before impeachment begins
These are live pictures from the capital Harare. Thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate. The announcement was made in the parliament, where impeachment proceedings had JUST begun against the 93-year-old leader. In a letter, read out in the parliament, Mugabe said he was stepping down voluntarily to allow for smooth transfer of power. Christine Pirovolakis has more.
November 21, 2017
