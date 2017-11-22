World Share

Zimbabwe's New Era: Mugabe resigns before impeachment begins

People in Zimbabwe are waking up to a new era this morning - one without President Robert Mugabe. An entire generation has known no other leader during Mugabe's 37 years in office. Now there's apprehension, but also optimism for what lies ahead. The former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe in the coming hours. The ruling ZANU PF party have said they want to swear him in as president as soon as possible. Caitlin McGee looks at how events unfolded. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world