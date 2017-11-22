International Emmy Awards past winners

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On-demand services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have created a boom in international television productions. They've also created an appetite in the United States for foreign language shows. This year that trend is being reflected by the growing popularity and attention the International Emmys are getting. Let's take a look at some of the main categories, as well as past winners. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
