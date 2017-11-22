POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Decluttering becoming a multi-million dollar industry
02:48
World
Most people would probably admit to having too much stuff in their homes but do not despair. Businesses are springing up all around the world to help you to declutter and it is not just your home we're talking about but your life too. And as Kate King reports it is becoming a multimillion dollar industry. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
More Videos
