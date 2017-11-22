POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Ashes Preview - Beyond The Game Special
For 140 years, the cricketing world has been captivated by a series of matches that have taken the game of cricket far beyond any other rivalry and into sporting folklore, The Ashes. A cricket series between Australia and England that has created a legacy which binds the two nations together. A matchup which has created heroes, villains and stories for the ages. For the next few months both sides will face off once again, this time in Australia. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
