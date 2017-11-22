World Share

Roundtable: What’s next for Zimbabwe?

93-year-old Robert Mugabe's reign has finally come to an end and the people of Zimbabwe are celebrating. But do they have any idea what's coming? At the Roundtable was George Shire, a Zimbabwean political analyst; Mike Jennings, Head of Development Studies at SOAS, University of London; Lloyd Msipa, Executive Director at the Africa Public Policy Research Institute and Zimbabwean author and political analyst, Thamsanqa Zhou. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.