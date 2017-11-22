POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mladic Verdict: Former Bosnian Serb general gets life sentence
02:21
World
Mladic Verdict: Former Bosnian Serb general gets life sentence
We begin this hour with the sentencing of the so called "Butcher of Bosnia". The UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has found ex Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic Guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity. He'll now serve life in jail for his reign of terror during the 1990s war in Bosnia. Soraya Lennie reports from The Hague Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?