Mladic Verdict: Former Bosnian Serb general gets life sentence

We begin this hour with the sentencing of the so called "Butcher of Bosnia". The UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has found ex Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic Guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity. He'll now serve life in jail for his reign of terror during the 1990s war in Bosnia. Soraya Lennie reports from The Hague