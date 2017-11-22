POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon Political Crisis: Lebanese PM Hariri postpones his resignation
02:09
World
Lebanon Political Crisis: Lebanese PM Hariri postpones his resignation
It's been almost three weeks since Lebanon's Saad Hariri made headlines with his shock resignation - which some suspect was forced upon him by Saudi leaders. Now, the Lebanese Prime Minister has surprised his own people once again. Martin Jay reports from the Lebanese capital on the country's independence day. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
