Mladic Verdict: Former officers think the verdict is undeserved
03:08
World
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that his country should look to the future and the entire region should leave the past behind after the conviction Mladic. But as Zoran Kusovac reports, some former Yugoslav officers don't seem to be moving on with the verdict soon. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
