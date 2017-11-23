POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Yemen hospitals suffering due to blockade
01:55
World
The War in Yemen: Yemen hospitals suffering due to blockade
On Wednesday, the Saudi led-coalition announced it would lift a blockade on Yemen's rebel-held Hodeidah port. This news comes after a US-based food-crisis forecasting agency warned of widespread famine, as a result of the blockade. TRT World's Chelsea Carter takes a look at how Yemen's hospitals have been affected by the lack of humanitarian aid. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?