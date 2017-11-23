POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Turkey, Russia and Iran have met
01:59
World
The War in Syria: Turkey, Russia and Iran have met
Turkey, Russia and Iran say they're determined to work together for the sake of peace in Syria. The presidents of the three countries met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi. They're hoping to find a solution to the six-year-long conflict, that has cost nearly half-a-million lives.TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?