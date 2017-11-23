POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe's New Era: Former VP Mnangagwa returns from South Africa
02:27
World
Zimbabwe's New Era: Former VP Mnangagwa returns from South Africa
Zimbabwe's incoming president has arrived back in the country, a day after Robert Mugabe resigned. Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised unity, change and prosperity after years of misrule and economic decline under Mugabe. He will be inaugurated on Friday in Harare. Ben Said reports from the capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
