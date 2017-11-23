POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Asian influence in fashion with Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas
02:52
World
Asian influence in fashion with Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas
And here to talk about those new and unique trends in the fashion world, is Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas. She's a Course Leader in Fashion Marketing at the London College of Fashion. She's also the recipient of several awards, including the National Teaching Fellowship Award, and Best British Designer at the Junior Fashion Awards.
November 23, 2017
