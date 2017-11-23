POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bollywood dispute over the film 'Padmavati'
02:02
World
Bollywood dispute over the film 'Padmavati'
Bollywood historic drama 'Padmavati' is facing fierce criticism across India and around the world. The epic film is being accused, among other things, of distorting history and the truth. Have a look... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
