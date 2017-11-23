What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Bollywood dispute over the film 'Padmavati'

Bollywood historic drama 'Padmavati' is facing fierce criticism across India and around the world. The epic film is being accused, among other things, of distorting history and the truth. Have a look... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world