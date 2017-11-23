World Share

Mladic found guilty

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia found Ratko Mladic guilty on a number of charges, including the genocide of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica. That's where more than 8,000 men and boys were slaughtered in 1995. Mladic will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. But what does the verdict mean for the victims' families? Will they find closure?