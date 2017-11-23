World Share

Striving for a unified Palestine

Representatives from Hamas and Fatah have gathered in Cairo, with the aim of forming a unified government. Last month, they signed a deal where Hamas agreed to concede civil power to the Palestinian Authority. Everything looked to be on track as they handed over control of Gaza's Egyptian border crossing. But since then, progress has stalled. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world