Yemen’s aid crisis

Several UN agencies are calling on Saudi Arabia to fully lift its blockade on Yemen. The World Health Organization, the World Food Programme and UNICEF say Riyadh must do more than reopen some air and sea ports. The kingdom argues its actions are warranted, and prevent weapons from reaching Houthi rebels. But a U.S. agency says the Saudis are risking a famine that could kill thousands of civilians.