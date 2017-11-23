POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Zimbabweans optimistic after president Mugabe’s resignation
06:40
World
Money Talks: Zimbabweans optimistic after president Mugabe’s resignation
Robert Mugabe's 37-year-long presidency plunged Zimbabwe to the depths of economic despair but many people are hoping his resignation will be a turning point and lead to the revival of a country that once held so much potential. Adefemi Akinsanya reports on the country’s future prospects. Interview with Derek Matyszak, Harare-based Senior Research Consultant at Institute for Security Studies. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?