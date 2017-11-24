POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Argentina's Missing Submarine: Mysterious sound investigated by the navy
01:41
World
Argentina's Missing Submarine: Mysterious sound investigated by the navy
The Argentinian navy says an unusual sound, like an explosion, was detected in the South Atlantic Ocean, just hours after a missing submarine sent its last signal. It's been a week since the San Juan and its 44 crew members disappeared. With fears that the vessel's oxygen supply is running out, Philip Owira has this report.
November 24, 2017
