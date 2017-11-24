POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Palestinian Bedouins fear eviction in West Bank
01:39
World
The Jordan Valley is a rich agricultural area that's been settled for generations. But the Bedouin families who have been living here for years are finding their way of life threatened. Chelsea Carter explains what's happening. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
