Ostersunds FK: A Swedish club taking Europa by storm

It's one of the surprise stories of European football. Tiny Ostersunds from the north of Sweden, is within touching distance of the Europa League knockout stages. Not bad for a club that was in the Swedish fourth division a few years ago, and until this year had never won a thing. Simon McGregor-Wood went to see what's in the club's unique recipe for success.