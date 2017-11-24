Ostersunds FK: A Swedish club taking Europa by storm

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's one of the surprise stories of European football. Tiny Ostersunds from the north of Sweden, is within touching distance of the Europa League knockout stages. Not bad for a club that was in the Swedish fourth division a few years ago, and until this year had never won a thing. Simon McGregor-Wood went to see what's in the club's unique recipe for success. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
