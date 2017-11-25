POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: US-led strikes caused high price for civilians
The War in Syria: US-led strikes caused high price for civilians
Turkey says the YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, the terror organisation Turkey has been fighting for more than 40 years. The YPG was an integral part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the group that retook Raqqa from Daesh, Now, the city is free but it's come at a huge cost, as Sara Firth explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
