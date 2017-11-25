World Share

Uganda Gender Violence: Violence against women is on the rise in Uganda

Police say violence against women is on the rise in Uganda. In the past two months, more than 20 women have been murdered. Today is the UN's day for the elimination of violence against women. Civil society activists say laws already exist to protect women and girls but they are not being implemented. Hillary Ayesiga reports.