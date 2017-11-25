World Share

Strait Talk: Why PKK linked activities continue to be allowed in Europe?

A recent Europol report says the PKK has set up an operational base for recruiting and financing. Critics say that's because the EU hasn't cracked down hard enough on the group. Omer Kablan went to Germany to find out. But countries like Germany are keeping a close eye on the group and say appropriate steps have been taken. Will it be enough to rein in the PKK? Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.