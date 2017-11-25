POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Turkey continues to woo tourists despite the negative portrayal in the media
02:38
World
Strait Talk: Turkey continues to woo tourists despite the negative portrayal in the media
Last year's failed coup in Turkey managed to wreck the country's tourism sector. The year also saw airports, football matches and even a public park attacked. Then, there was the Reina Nightclub attack on new year's eve. But after a very difficult 2016, visitors have started to return to Turkey's most popular sites. Aadel Haleem reports. Watch more of the Strait Talk here trt.world/straittalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?