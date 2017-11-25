POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Interview with Enes Bayrakli and Eva Savelsberg on PKK's influence in Europe
07:20
World
Strait Talk: Interview with Enes Bayrakli and Eva Savelsberg on PKK's influence in Europe
Strait Talk host interviews Eva Savelsberg, Chairperson of the European Center for Kurdish Affairs and Enes Bayrakli Assistant Professor at the Turkish German University, and Director of European Studies - SETA.
November 25, 2017
