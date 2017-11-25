POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan Protests: Authorities disperse 'blasphemy' protests
Pakistan Protests: Authorities disperse 'blasphemy' protests
In Pakistan, a protest by religious parties has spread to every major city. In Islamabad, thousands of police have moved to clear a blockade of protestors who created chaos in the capital for 20 days. A little-known hardline group led the sit-in over a government act which they say is blasphemous. The government says it was merely, a clerical error.
November 25, 2017
