POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico's Medical Tourists: Cheap dental treatment attracts thousands daily
02:15
World
Mexico's Medical Tourists: Cheap dental treatment attracts thousands daily
In Mexico, just across the border from where the American states of California and Arizona meet, the locals have turned their town into an attractive destination for Americans. Alasdair Baverstock reports. And as Alasdair Baverstock reports, it has everything to do with a visit that many of us would ordinarily prefer to avoid. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?