Zaatari Refugee Camp: World's largest solar plant opens in Jordan

As the number of refugee camps around the world increases so does the cost. But a refugee camp in Jordan has launched a project that could cut its yearly electricity bill of almost 6 million dollars. Yasin Eken has the story.